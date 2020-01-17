The last days of a teenager with the flu

On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Kaylee Roberts opened gifts at her aunt’s outskirts of Cleveland, happily celebrating the holidays and laughing with her cousins.

On New Years Eve, she was dead.

This is how quickly the flu can kill a young person.

“She was a healthy, happy, normal 16-year-old girl,” said Kaylee’s uncle Matthew Roberts. “We knew she had the flu, but we thought it would hit her on the butt for a few days, then she would be better. We never expected such a serious result. “

Her family created a GoFundMe page to cover medical and funeral expenses.

“This is a terribly sad event,” said Dr. William Schaffner, longtime counselor to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on infectious diseases. “But sometimes the flu captures a youngster and, in a short time, literally makes them seriously ill.”

Overall influenza activity has started to decrease in the past two weeks, but child deaths continue to increase. Seven people under the age of 18 died from the flu last week, bringing the total number to 39 since the start of the flu season in late September, according to the CDC.

Kaylee had influenza B, the most common flu strain this year. Children and adolescents are particularly sensitive to this.

Kaylee’s story

Kaylee’s uncle remembers her as “intelligent, brilliant and just a friend – probably one of the coolest and kindest people you have ever known.”

She cared for everyone, including her four younger siblings and her dog, Bruce. She sang in the school choir and adored the Cleveland Browns and playing Monopoly and Uno with her family.

Kaylee, who hasn’t had a flu shot this season, started feeling sick four days before Christmas.

Late on Christmas Eve, her parents took her to the emergency room of a local hospital in Berea, Ohio.

Doctors diagnosed the flu and “told my brother she hadn’t gotten the flu shot,” said Roberts. Doctors prescribed Tamiflu, an antiviral medication. Since she was dehydrated, they have also given her intravenous fluids.

Kaylee left the hospital the next morning and felt well enough to go to her family’s Christmas party with her aunt.

“She was coughing and looked sick, but like a normal patient,” said Roberts, who celebrated Christmas with his niece. “I haven’t looked at her and I imagine she is close to death.”

The day after Christmas, Kaylee stayed at home and rested. The next day, when she was not improving, her parents took her back to the emergency room. They did a chest x-ray and his lungs were clear, said his uncle.

Two days later, Kaylee was having difficulty breathing and her parents took her back to the emergency room. This time, the hospital transferred her by ambulance to the Rainbow Babies and Children hospital about 30 minutes from Cleveland.

Chest x-rays showed that his entire left lung and most of his right lung had been affected by pneumonia.

But Kaylee still felt good enough to shoot a selfie video a few hours after arriving at Rainbow. In her Snapchat video, she smiled softly and showed the oxygen cannula in her nose, the IV in her arm and her cute pink pajamas with red hearts.

Kaylee comes from a large and loving family and her uncles, aunts, cousins, grandparents, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s family came with her to the hospital. Roberts was among them, and when he left briefly at 10 p.m., Kaylee’s father, Christopher Roberts, told him that he had to go home – that Kaylee was fine and resting.

Six hours later, at 4 am on December 30, Kaylee’s father sent an SMS to his brother: “They are intubating him. They are concerned about his breathing. “

Roberts rushed to the hospital. He found his niece on a ventilator and was sedated and his brother standing over his bed. The nurses offered him a chair, but he did not accept it. They offered him food and water, but he could not eat or drink.

“He was so weak, but he just wanted to stand over her,” said Roberts.

Kaylee gradually got worse. The next day, a doctor came to tell us terrible news.

“The doctor said,” I’m sorry, but there is nothing else we can do. She’s gone, ”recalls her uncle.

“My brother yelled,” No, what do you mean? “He was screaming, moaning and screaming. I had never seen him like that,” recalls Roberts.

Thirty friends and family members gathered in the hospital room.

“We were all there when they removed it from the machines,” said Roberts. “I was trying to hold my brother upright. He broke down because it was his baby. I tried my best to stay strong and help, but most of us lost it. “

Why the flu kills young and healthy people

We often think that frail older people are vulnerable to life-threatening complications from the flu.

While this is true, perfectly healthy children, teens and young adults can also die from illness.

In 1918, during the Spanish flu pandemic, young people had a particularly high death rate.

Ironically, their strong immune systems were to blame.

“Young people and healthy people have a strong immune system and, by responding to an infection, sometimes they just can’t slow down,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “We want their immune system to fight the infection, but when it happens in an uncontrolled or uncoordinated way, we can sometimes see a devastating response.”

For example, when pneumonia sets in, the immune system sends white blood cells to the lungs to help. That’s good, but a young, robust immune system can sometimes do too much, and too many white blood cells can clog the airways.

Of course, the vast majority of young people are recovering from the flu very well. We do not know why it is bad for some of them.

“I want us to understand why this happens so quickly in some adolescents and young adults,” said Creech.

Schaffner, the CDC advisor and an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt, said that one of the tricky things about young people like Kaylee is that, unlike adults, they can look very good and be seriously ill.

“It is so misleading. She is dynamic, young and healthy, and she looks much better than she really is,” he said.

The best way to prevent complications from the flu is to get the flu shot. They can still get the flu after being vaccinated, but they are less likely to develop life-threatening complications from the disease. Although we are in the middle of the flu season, the CDC says it is not too late to get the flu shot.

If a child gets the flu, the CDC says the emergency signs to look for in children include rapid breathing, bluish lips or face, and a fever above 104 degrees.

Schaffner added that any illness that gets worse after a few days is also a warning sign.

“If you are on the fourth day and you are clearly worse than on the third day, you need to worry,” he said.

He added that sometimes everyone can do everything right and terrible things can still happen.

“In Kaylee’s case, it seems that on the parental side and on the medical side, everyone was very attentive. But even so, you can still get this sudden crash,” he said.