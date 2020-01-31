The last Cruze exhibition

Columbus, Ohio- LaToya Ruby Frazier has an affinity for the rust belt and the working class.

The news of the death of General Motors had a profound impact on the visual artist Latoya Ruby Frazier.

For nine months, she persecuted the workers on the Lordstown Assembly Line, many of whom were dismantled when the factory closed.

The exhibition “The Last Cruze” can currently be seen at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus

In November 2018, when she heard that GM Lordstown was going to shut down, she became concerned about the voice and perspective of the workers concerned.

“I wanted to use my artistic practice as a platform for social justice that the country could really hear directly from these workers, their families and the community,” says Frazier.

She then went on a nine-month trip with members of United Auto Workers of Locals 1112 and 1714.

The finished product is an exhibition of 60 first-hand pictures and stories of real people, images of uncertainty and even fear of the unknown that anyone in our state can experience at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Ohio.

“You hear about these things on the news and real people are involved. I think the artist wants to think about that, do you know who is really affected, what the rest of the story is? “Says Megan Cavanaugh, CEO of the Wexner Center for Art.

“It really shows the humanity and true American core values ​​that we traditionally think of in this country. It’s about family, spirituality and mutual resistance, regardless of race, class, gender or nationality,” says Frazier.

Frazier says there are ramifications when companies make decisions that GM has made.

To create even more perspective, the last Cruze put together in Lordstown is on display and part of the exhibition.

In the trunk, a signed poster of the unionists from March 8, 2019.

Local car dealerships and UAW members worked together one last time to ensure the car stayed in the Mahoning Valley.

The echo of victims, blood, sweat, and tears can be felt 150 miles away in central Ohio.

“This exhibition is a monument and a monument. And if you can be seen here in the Wexner Center, an art museum, you will do it justice. It is not about your difference, it is about unity, camaraderie and being there for the people and not only for social justice, but also for our workforce in this country, which we are continuously losing, ”says Frazier.

The Last Cruze exhibition can be seen at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus until April 26.

