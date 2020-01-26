The last: a baseball coach and a family are also killed in an accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Latest news on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all local hours):

4:40 p.m.

A community college baseball coach from southern California, his wife and daughter were among those killed in the crash of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli’s younger brother confirmed the deaths of parents, friends and players gathered at the school’s baseball field on Sunday afternoon. Flowers and baseball caps were placed on the marble.

John Altobelli’s brother Tony is the school’s sports information director. He said his 56-year-old brother died with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, who was about 13 years old and played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

John Altobelli was entering his 28th season as a coach at community college in Costa Mesa, California. The team won a state championship last year and John Altobelli was named national coach of the year.

The helicopter carrying Bryant crashed northwest of Los Angeles around 10 a.m. Sunday. The nine people on board were killed.

3:45 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board sends a team of 18 people to the scene of the helicopter crash that killed NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others.

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said at a press conference that investigators would review the pilot’s history, maintenance records and information about the owner and operator of the helicopter. Homendy said investigators were not sure how many people the plane was configured to carry.

The helicopter that crashed was a twin-engine Sikorsky S-76.

3 p.m.

Michael Jordan reacted to the news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter accident. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” said Jordan.

Jordan was the most notable of the former and current NBA stars to express how shocked they were at the news. Jordan praised Bryant for his fierce streak and called him “one of the greatest players in the game.”

Bryant’s legacy is often compared to that of Jordan. Bryant has won five NBA championships, compared to six for Jordan.

2:45 p.m.

Authorities say nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released the death toll at a press conference on Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that Bryant was among the five people killed in the accident.

During the press conference, authorities also described the burning wreckage and the scene which was difficult to access after the 10 o’clock crash.

1:45 p.m.

A source close to the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant said the 13-year-old daughter of the former NBA star was among those killed on board.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the accident had not been made public. The accident occurred Sunday at around 10 a.m. about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Five people were killed in the accident, which is still under investigation.

12:35 p.m.

The Grammy Awards pre-broadcast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Academy Recording Academy, opened the ceremony during which dozens of Grammy Awards were presented before the main show.

“Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” said Mason.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant’s death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammy-nominated artist Keb “Mo” called Bryant’s death “a huge loss.”

“He’s just a huge model,” said Keb “Mo”.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It has been part of my life for a very long time. … I couldn’t believe it.

12 noon

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41 years old. A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Bryant died in an accident near Calabasas, California.

It was unclear whether other family members were on the helicopter.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant retired in 2016 as the third best scorer in NBA history and held onto that spot until LeBron James overtook him on Saturday night.

