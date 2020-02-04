The largest tribal fair in Asia to start in Telengana, expects 1.5 Crore supporters

The scene is set for Sammakka-Saralamma jatara, touted as the largest tribal fair in Asia, starting in the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday.

About 1.5 crore supporters from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states are expected to attend the four-day festivities in Medaram in the Eturangaram nature reserve.

Authorities have made unprecedented arrangements for the convenience of devotees visiting the jatra in Madaram, about 240 km from Hyderabad.

Thousands of devotees have already reached Medaram for the mega event, often described as Telangana’s Kumbh mela.

The biennial festival attracts devotees, mostly tribals from all over the country. The unique rituals include offering cane sugar to the two goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, also known as Saralamma.

Sammakka and Sarakka were legendary warriors of the Koya tribe who died during the fight against the Kakatiya empire 800 years ago.

Devotees will have a holy dip in Jampanna Vagu, a tributary of the Godavari River.

Jampanna was the tribal warrior and the son of tribal goddess Sammakka who was killed in the war. The tribes believe that a dip in the stream washes away their sins.

The festival, which marks the celebration of tribal traditions, has grown in size in recent years with authorities that have made extensive arrangements for the transportation of the devotees and the smooth running of the mega event.

This year the state government approved Rs 75 crore to undertake various works for a smooth running of the rituals.

Various departments have undertaken work to provide the devotees with the necessary facilities. These include refurbishing swimming ghats along Jampanna Vagu. No fewer than 132 dressing compartments were built over a length of 3.5 km.

Mulugu District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu said that the tribal welfare department built three permanent sheds for pilgrims’ housing and placed 229 solar-powered street lights.

The authorities have also built 8,400 improvised toilets, with 538 battery-operated faucets and one dormitory building for the maintenance of drinking water supplies.

The district authorities have also hired 3450 sanitary workers and engaged 40 tractors with trollies to dump the waste.

No less than 12,000 police officers were deployed as part of the extensive security regulations. The police have set up three main camps and 23 mini main camps. Officials said that 300 CCTV cameras and three drone cameras were deployed.

Fire brigade has set up Command Control Center to monitor the area with 10 fire tenders, fog Jeeps, 20 fog bullet vehicles for fire fighting.

With the aim of making the event plastic-free, the district administration has sponsored a free distribution of 45,000 fabric bags by a few companies and NGOs.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), owned by the state, transports 4,000 buses to devotees from ferries to Medaram from various places in the state. The transport company has built an improvised bus station on 40 hectares of land in Medaram.

The South Central Railway also operates 20 special trains from Hyderabad and other places in Telangana to remove the extra crowds of passengers.

The Telangana Tourism Department has also launched helicopter services from Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad to the jatara. Devotees will have to pay 1.80 lax for renting the helicopter.

The officials said that those who want an aerial photo of the jatara can also use the helicopter service on Rs 2,999.

