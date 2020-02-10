The largest municipal solar farm in the US comes to ... Cincinnati? - Mother Jones

In 2017, when the Trump government withdrew from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement – an international treaty that tried to prevent the climate disaster by reducing global emissions – John Cranley, the democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, joined other mayors across the country to announce its intention to remain faithful to the primary goal of the agreement to keep global warming in this century below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Cranley and leaders from dozens of cities such as San Francisco and Chicago even went one step further and promised to work on a 100 percent transition to clean energy sources with ambitious deadlines.

So in 2018, Cincinnati announced its own 2035 mandate for CO2 neutrality – the 100th American city to do this – by focusing on solar energy. “I was inspired to pursue [this project] in anger about Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreements,” says Cranley, describing the frustration he suspects he shared with many other city leaders who made the carbon-neutral promise.

Cincinnati was planning to build the largest municipal solar park in the country and two years later it seems that they have succeeded. “This is a really big problem,” said Gregory Wetstone, head of the American Council on Renewable Energy, an organization that advocates a transition to renewable energy sources in the energy sector. “Our team could not find anything that competes with it at the municipal level.”

So how did Cincinnati manage that?

In 2018, the city received a $ 2.5 million Bloomberg Philanthropies grant intended to provide technical support to cities that like to tackle climate change. Cincinnati had for years considered including solar panels in its energy portfolio, but lacked the resources that city managers needed to determine how they could achieve that goal. The flat, rural plains around the city proved perfect for installing a large solar park the size of 750 football pitches. Cranley realized that with this level of solar investment “an enormous amount of carbon reduction can occur.” And although ecological sustainability was a priority, Cranley notes that solar energy is also “cost-neutral”, which made the project particularly attractive.

The plan was to supply 100 megawatts of solar energy, which would compensate for around a quarter of the municipality’s total use. In January, the project entered into a so-called ‘interconnection agreement’ with the electricity network operator, which means that the city would be able to connect to the physical framework with which electricity travels in the energy network. Groundbreaking is planned for later this year. By 2021, Cincinnati will have the largest city-based solar park in America.

The city of Cincinnati has signed a 20-year permanent contract with Hecate Energy, a Chicago-based solar installation company and operator, that would cover construction costs and purchase 100 MW of electricity per year. A locally based company, Creekwood Energy, acts as a project manager. A former soybean farm, about 40 miles east of the city, will be the location of the solar farm.

From the air, the plot looks like a huge Tetris game that went wrong – a series of rectangular pieces that adjoin each other without forming a coherent shape. Ultimately, a surface of 310,000 panels will cover 1,000 hectares and deliver 100 MW to the city. Here is the rough distribution: municipal buildings such as the fire brigade and police stations, sewage treatment and water use 125 MW per year and in the future solar energy will contribute 35 MW. Another 65 MW would be used for the use of the city by residents of the city, who use around 800 MW annually. However, all of these figures are estimates, because the share of power consumption that solar energy can provide on a given day depends on how much the panels can produce. On a clear summer afternoon, for example, when there is a high demand for energy, officials estimate that the panels can even produce enough energy to supply all the city’s services.

The cost of the energy itself will be allocated from the existing Cincinnati energy budget, which normally amounts to approximately $ 21 million per year. According to Michael Forrester, the city’s energy manager, that should be about $ 2.7 million in electricity costs per year for city services. He conservatively estimates that the city should save nearly $ 2 million during the duration of this 20-year contract and the equivalent of 30,000 cars per year. If it didn’t make sense to taxpayers, Forrester says, “We wouldn’t do it.”

When Obama signed the climate agreement in 2015, the cost of alternative energy sources such as solar energy was unaffordable for a city as large as Cincinnati. Wetstone notes that those costs “have fallen dramatically over the past decade.” Forrester agrees and acknowledges that there is a measurable difference between 2015 and 2020. “Solar energy costs have fallen significantly over the last ten years – 75 to 80 percent,” says. “The market has shifted.”

Even with this relative success, Cincinnati will have to make substantial efforts to reach its 2035 target. Residential power consumption requires 800 MW and does not include the need to focus another 90 MW on all its other energy needs. “You can’t predict the future, but you know the old statement about eating an elephant?” Asks Forrester. “One bite at a time.”