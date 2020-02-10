The largest fireworks in the world over Colorado

The largest fireworks display in the world has ever been fired in the US.

The fireworks were launched on Saturday evening above the annual winter festival of Steamboat Springs in Colorado.

Guinness World Records has verified it as the largest aerial fireworks display ever.

The feed weighed 2800 lbs (1,270 kg) and had a diameter of 62 inches (1.57 m).

Explosives pushed the fireworks from a tube buried in Emerald Mountain. It was launched at 300 mph, and rose almost a mile in the air before it exploded.

Tim Borden led the team that developed the fireworks over the course of seven years.

Borden tried to break the record last year, but failed when the shell exploded too early.

A Guinness World Record official attended the launch and issued a certificate to Borden and his team.

The fireworks beat the previous record holder, a scale of 2397 lb (1,087 kg) launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

.