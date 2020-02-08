The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Memorial is scheduled for February 24th

A date has been selected for the monument to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. Kobe and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on January 26. In addition to Kobe and Gianna, seven other victims of the crash were killed. The public memorial to the late basketball superstar and his daughter is scheduled to take place on February 24th at the Staples Center. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, went to Instagram to share the news.

The picture in Vanessa’s Instagram post that announces the monument has symbolic meaning. The Staples Center is the stadium where Kobe played with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he has played with throughout his career. The day of the monument, 24, corresponds to the shirt number of Kobe, while the month of the monument, 2, corresponds to the shirt number of Gianna. Gianna played basketball at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California, and she often dreamed of following in her father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in professional basketball. The butterflies in the photo are yellow and purple, which corresponds to the team colors of the Lakers.

It is currently unknown whether the public memorial also commemorates the other seven victims of the helicopter crash, two of whom were children. Both Vanessa and Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, a former Kobe teammate, has both committed to supporting the families of those who died in the accident. Vanessa has posted several tributes to her late husband and daughter on Instagram and discussed her intent to help the victim’s families in a post on the website on January 29.

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this terrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We definitely need it. We are devastated by the sudden loss of my esteemed husband Kobe – the amazing father of our children. and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their relatives on Sunday, and we share their grief very closely. There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so deeply. We were so incredibly blessed to have her in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our wonderful blessing that was taken from us too early. I am not sure what our life holds beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without it. But we wake up every day and keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl Gigi shine on us to show us the way. Our love for them is infinite – and that means immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless her. Have them here with us forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, grief and support with us. We ask that you give us the respect and privacy we need to master this new reality. In honor of our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has established the MambaOnThree Fund to support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. Visit MambaSportsFoundation.org to advance Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports. Thank you for raising us in your prayers and loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Posted by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

“The Mamba Sports Foundation set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the other families affected by the tragedy,” she wrote in her title. In a Twitter post, Shaq discussed how he wanted to honor the victims.

pic.twitter.com/T2rf0u9LlC

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 29, 2020

“I will dedicate and donate all of my proceeds from the fun house on Friday evening to families who have lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation,” Shaq wrote.