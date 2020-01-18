Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand continues to sell new products. Every product launch contains unprecedented products and recipes, making every drop even more exciting. The KKW Beauty Celestial Skies Collection is no different. The star has just announced the starry night-inspired makeup that will be released later this month. “I’m really excited to share these new releases with you! The Celestial Skies palettes are so beautiful and the formula is butter-soft and perfect for mixing,” said Kardashian in a statement.

“I am very happy about the new lipstick that we created because it is brand new for KKW Beauty,” she continued. “We wanted to make sure it was super moisturizing and ultra-pigmented at the same time, so you could wear it all day. It also had a beautiful high-gloss finish that I fell in love with.” Bringing all of these products to life is something I’m so proud of and I hope this collection is as versatile in your life as it is in mine! “

The collection includes five lipsticks, three eyeshadow palettes and two blush palettes, all of which are inspired by the colors of the sky from day to night. Each product will be available on the KKW Beauty website from January 24th. Check out the products below and shop here later this month.

Get five metallic and matte shades in a range of cool and warm tones. Choose from three compact 5-pan pallets or pack all three in one bundle.

There are five new lipsticks, including this pretty warm pink-purple color. As always, there are bunches of lips.

Buy two blush palettes, including these pearlescent shades. Or snap them both up in a duo.

Get the entire collection in one epic bundle.

