The Khabib Nurmagomedov team tells Conor McGregor how to earn a rematch

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in 2018 (Photo: Getty)

Khabib Nurmagomedov remains uninterested in a rematch against Conor McGregor, insisting that the manager of UFC champion Ali Abdelaziz.

The UFC wants to reconnect McGregor with Nurmagomedov after the triumphant return of the Irishman to the octagon last month.

However, Nurmagomedov has repeatedly insisted that he no longer wants to fight McGregor, something his manager has repeated.

“The only chance that a fight (between Nurmagomedov and McGregor) can happen is on the street,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “(McGregor) should do something spectacular. He’s damn you understand?

“Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars because he is one of the biggest bastards.”

Nurmagomedov immediately responded to rumors of a rematch last week and even said he was not interested in a $ 100 million offer to organize the confrontation in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor is desperate for revenge on Nurmagomedov (Photo: Getty)

“Listen, there is a lot of money for Khabib if Khabib fights Conor,” Abdelaziz admitted. ‘But it’s not all about money. Especially with Khabib. “

Nurmagomedov, who is undefeated in his professional career, is already booked to fight in April when he will defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.

Abdelaziz refused to exclude the prospect that McGregor would get a new crack at Nurmagomedov, but warned the two-year champion that he would keep waiting.

More: UFC



“Conor must earn things,” Abdelaziz said. “He was a champion. He must earn things. Khabib really wants him to earn.

“It doesn’t matter, because what he says.

“We have a very, very tough fight. Everyone forgets Tony and fires him.

“Khabib has trained for three consecutive months and he has two more months.”

MORE: Joe Rogan and Dominick Cruz blow up UFC 247 judge because they don’t watch fighting

MORE: Israel Adesanya troll UFC rival Jon Jones for a narrow win over Dominick Reyes