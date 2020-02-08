The Kashmiri Pandit woman collapses after seeing ‘Shikara’ and hits Vidhu Vinod Chopra

A woman from the Kashmiri Pandit community collapsed and knocked down director Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching his film ‘Shikara’ in a theater where he had a first-hand public review of the film on Friday.

The woman claimed that Chopra commercialized the entire edition of the 1990s Kashmiri Pandit exodus and did not portray the real suffering of the community, including the genocide, mass rape, and mass murder committed by radical Islamic groups in his film.

“Ye aapka commercialism aapko mubarakh ho (congratulations on your commercialization) As Kashmiri Pandit I reject your film, I reject it,” said the visibly disturbed viewer.

She further claimed that Chopra polarized the suffering of the community, to which Chopra replied that he would work to continue the film for the woman.

To calm the situation, the director also said that “truth has two faces” and people have different views on the same subject.

“From aapke liye sequel two banaengey (now I’m doing a sequel for you),” Chopra replied in a lighter tone.