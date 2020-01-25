The Kansas City attorney submits a fun application after the October forecast that Chiefs would play in the Super Bowl LIV

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

The city of Kansas City is ready to burst as people in it increase their excitement for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers. A Kansas City lawyer’s lawsuit against a October Super Bowl prediction shows this to perfection.

A legal motion filed by Denise Kirby called for driving to continue while the intoxicated case is due to be heard in court on February 3.

According to the Kansas City Star, the request for a court hearing in October when Kirby informed the judge indicated that she would not be in town that day since the chiefs would be playing in the Super Bowl LIV the day before.

“I really thought it was going to happen this year, so I just said to him,” I’m not going to be in town that day, Judge, “she said to The Star.

According to the star, the request was “The courtroom burst out laughing.” However, the judge said he would issue a sequel if the chiefs made it to Super LIV.

“It happened,” said the request.

It was like that. And when Patrick Mahomes and Co. live up to the incredible hype they’ve created with some legendary comebacks that have broken down in the past two postseason games, the entire city of Kansas City becomes a big party.