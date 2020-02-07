The Kano Electricity Company complains about the non-payment of the January bills of N 1.2 billion by the residents

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) appealed to its numerous customers to pay their electricity bills after 1.2 billion bad debts were issued in January 2020.

Management stressed that such a high level of debt at the beginning of the year was not good for the growth in power distribution in the states of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina.

According to management, stakeholders must make every effort to ensure that neither party suffers, as the N 1.2 billion debt is not an indication of the required business that KEDCO has always requested from customers.

In response to the development, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, Managing Director of KEDCO: “If we had planned to improve our services in the past year in order to offer our customers the right and timely service also with regard to the power supply. If we respond to complaints, it is the least whatever we ask them to pay their bills. “

“Such a high level of debt in January for a new year is not particularly friendly, but we can only ask them to pay their bills so that we can continue to serve them better. In business, money is key, and if we can’t get back our investment in the services we provide, it can reduce morale.

“However, we remain determined and acknowledge our responsibility as we seek to understand our customers better so that we can also do our own part of the commitment to relevant stakeholders that empower us.”

The Kano Disco boss also called on all customers who may have problems with the new cashless payment platform that is provided to help KEDCO employees find a quick solution or get help on how to get their bills online or on others can pay cashless.