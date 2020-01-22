Uğur Gallenkuş represents the contrasting realities of the Western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing images in a frame using a division in the images.



Image credits: Instagram / @ ugurgallen.

The world is dangerously disproportionate: the gap between the rich and the poor, the happy and the sad, the persecuted and the persecuted remain separated, a large margin that cannot be easily closed.

An Oxfam survey found that in India itself, the income gap is so large that it would take a domestic worker 22,277 years to earn what a high CEO of a technology company earns in a year.

Not only in India, across the world the gap between the extremes is constantly increasing. A Turkish Instagram artist highlights these extremes between realities in his work.

Uğur Gallenkuş represents the contrasting realities of the Western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing images in a frame using a division in the images.

See ten of his deeply contrasted photos below.

1. Standards of hunger worldwide.



Two working children eat their lunch during a break in the factory where they work. Dhaka, Bangladesh According to the WHO (World Health Organization), childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is constantly affecting many low and middle income countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate. Worldwide, in 2016 it is estimated that the number of overweight children under five years of age exceeds 41 million. Almost half of all children under 5 years of age were overweight in Asia and a quarter in Africa. Children who are overweight and obese are likely to remain obese until adulthood and more likely to develop noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease at an earlier age. Overweight and obesity, as well as their related diseases, can be largely prevented. The prevention of childhood obesity, therefore, needs high priority. Do not forget in 2016, it is estimated that 1.6 million deaths were caused directly by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012. I know, it still happens that children starve to death. But today, the rate of starvation deaths in general is low (according to the rate of deaths from obesity). For these problems, state and non-governmental organizations can provide adequate support to everyone in 24 hours. . If there are starvation deaths at this time and anywhere, it is the politicians who are responsible. You can be sure that politicians are doing it consciously and they want it. . Photo: GMB Akash @gmbakash. # ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

2. Beauty and the beaten?



A wounded Syrian girl observes an improvised hospital in the area controlled by the Douma rebels, east of the capital, Damascus, after the bombing and air attacks by Syrian government forces on August 22, 2015. According to NGOs, It is estimated that between 110,000 and 224,000 civilians had been killed between March 2011 and September 2019. Of these, an estimated 15,000 are women and 28,000 are children. Photo: Abd Doumany @abd_doumany @afpphoto. # ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

3. Are we not all immigrants?



4. Put your child to sleep.



5. The writings on the wall.



An orphan boy passes by a wall with drawings depicting rocket-propelled grenade launchers, in Bol, Chad, on October 13, 2018. A humanitarian crisis is ongoing in the Chad basin, caused by a complex combination of conflicts. Politicians and environmental factors. Lake Chad, once one of the largest lakes in Africa and a lifeline for 40 million people, is experiencing massive desertification. As a result of unplanned irrigation, prolonged drought, deforestation and poor management of resources, the size of the lake has decreased by 90 percent in the last 60 years. Traditional livelihoods, such as fishing, have withered and water scarcity is causing conflicts between farmers and pastoralists. The jihadist group Boko Haram, which is active in the area, benefits from difficulties and widespread hunger and contributes to it. The group uses local villages as a recruitment camp, and the protracted conflict has uprooted 2.5 million people, exacerbating food insecurity. . Photo: Marco Gualazzini @marcogualazzini @worldpressphoto. # ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

6. Life is a game.



7. There is no place like home.



8. Not all pearls are earrings.



9. The freedom to play.



10. “I see green and red rose trees too.”

Ten images spell a common message: there are no winners in the war.

