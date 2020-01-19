The Justice Project trailer shows Kim Kardashian on a mission

Kim Kardashian West continues to use her name and resources to advocate for changes in the criminal justice system

Oxygen has just unveiled the trailer for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a two-hour documentary about Kardashian West’s mission to tackle the crisis reform crisis and ensure freedom for Americans who, according to her, have been violated by the system for life without possibility of conditional release.

In the trailer, Kardashian West, who is also an executive producer, sees listening to the stories of people who have spent more than 20 years behind bars and whose current sentence means that they will never get a second chance. One woman was abused as a child and was arrested when she was a child, and a man has been detained for 23 years since he was 16.

“People deserve a second chance,” says Kardashian West.

“I worked with Oxygen to make the documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project because millions of people have been affected by this broken legal system, and I wanted to face these numbers and statistics,” said Kardashian West, executive producer, in a statement. “There are many people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the means to make it happen. I want to help bring these cases to a national level to bring about change, and this documentary is a fair reflection of my learning about the system and help bring tangible results for the justice reform. “

Per Oxygen, in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, after hearing the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who sent a life-long plus-25-year prison sentence as a first non-violent perpetrator, Kim Kardashian West embarked on a road to plead campaigning for criminal justice reform and helping convince the White House to grant Alice leniency in June 2018. The show caught Kim helping a hand to defend injustice and advocate change through Dawn Jackson’s business, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, who all believe that she and the legal experts she works with have been unfairly sentenced. The documentary follows the origins of their individual stories and reveals the devastating circumstances that led them to take the actions that changed their lives forever. In her crusade to shed light on the criminal justice system and to help people affected by detention, Kim travels to prisons, speaks with families and friends, lobbying officials, and consults lawyers and her own # cut50 legal team to discuss strategies to facilitate their release. Along the way the film documents the progress that led to the releases of Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard. It also emphasizes Kim’s growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, the harmful problems of mass detention, and the importance of educational programs and rehabilitation efforts for a successful return to society.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will be broadcast on Sunday 5 April at 7 p.m. on oxygen.

E! and oxygen are both part of the NBC Universal family.