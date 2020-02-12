The judge rejects Roger Stone’s motion for a new trial

National politics

A federal judge denied Donald Trump’s confidant, Roger Stone, a new trial after he filed an application for a seal, according to a court statement.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson announced her decision on Wednesday, her first public response following the previous day’s withdrawal of all prosecutors in the case. It has not yet confirmed the prosecutor’s withdrawals.

The denial was decided last week prior to the outbreak of the Justice Department’s revised recommendation in recent days.

Stone argued that his trial should be repeated because, according to the partially edited order, a judge should not have been admitted to the jury. He claimed that he deserved a new trial “because the court failed” to remove a jury member from the jury pool, “because (the person) is employed by a department of the Internal Revenue Service” that works with the Department of Justice worked in criminal matters and because the jury said he or she had read the news about Stone’s arrest and the case. The judge asked if this gave the jury an opinion on the case, and the jury answered “No”. The jury name was not disclosed.

“The fact that the jury was just one of these approximately 1,400 lawyers (with the IRS) does not establish the kind of inherent bias that the court should have caused to strike (the person) at its own discretion,” Jackson wrote last week.

Based on the “jury’s testimony and conduct,” and the process by which the court selected the jury in Stone’s trial, “the court determines, at its discretion, that it was not necessary to inform the jury of alleged bias or failure to follow the instructions of the judge To judge. The defense has given no reason for a new trial … or reason to believe that it is a “serious judicial error”.

