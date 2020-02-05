The journey to Mars could begin in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, Kelvin Droegemeier, were in Lynchburg today.

They visited BWX Technologies to learn how the company’s work in developing propulsion systems can help the United States get people to Mars.

BWX develops nuclear drive technology. The company hopes that NASA will come to them when it is time to send astronauts to Mars.

As Bridenstine explained, the atomic drive can shorten the time to Mars by several months.

In addition, astronauts could return to Earth without having to wait 26 months for Earth and Mars to be on the same sunny side.

According to Rex Geveden, CEO of BWX, his company is uniquely qualified to overcome this obstacle for NASA.

“In fact, we are the only commercial entity licensed to handle special core materials. So when it comes time to develop a nuclear surface energy system for a Mars propulsion system, we are the most likely company to manufacture it. “

The NASA administrator says signs of life on Mars are why it’s so important to send people there to research them.

He says that humans can cover more ground in less time than rovers, and that humans are able to better adapt and perform certain experiments than a robot.

Geveden says the propulsion technology needed to get to Mars is only a few years away.