The joker actor Joaquin Phoenix wins the Oscar in the category of best actor; Address racism and animal rights in his speech

Oscar 2020: Last year, we saw some excellent performances by several actors in different films. The actors nominated for the Best Actor category for the Academy Awards this year were Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Well, this year’s Oscar for Best Actor was won by Joaquin Phoenix for his spectacular performance in the movie Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film is cited as one of the best films of 2019. Joaquin received high praise for his performance as Joker, also known as Arthur Fleck in the film.

Oscar 2020: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix wins the Academy Award in the Best Actor Category; Address racism and animal rights in his speech

This is the first Academy Award for Phoenix, which was nominated 3 times before in 2000, 2005 and 2012. In his speech of acceptance of the award, actor Gladiator said he does not feel elevated about anyone in this room because we share the Same love, Love for the cinema.

Even at the Oscar 2020 award, Joaquin Phoenix addressed the issue of animal rights and nature. He talked about gender equality, racism, animal rights, fighting against injustice, a nation, a people, a race, a gender or a species.

The Joker actor said: “I think we have disconnected a lot from the natural world.” He talked about animal rights and asked people on what basis they think they can kill a cow’s son and the life of animals. He was also excited to talk about the same. After his speech, everyone gave Joaquin Phoenix a big ovation.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!