The Joe Biden campaign flirts with dangerous disinformation about the causes of Iowa – Mother Jones

We still don’t know what the final results of the Iowa caucuses are, but all the first indications are that it was a very bad night for Joe Biden, who was probably in fourth place in the first game for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

How did the former VP and the former front runner deal with the loss? Absolutely awful.

Look at this. Biden advisor @SymoneDSanders will NOT say she believes the data from Iowa is correct.

This is not going to help anyone trust the process. “I think we should believe the Iowa Democratic party.” pic.twitter.com/s0dYhaoWX0

This is shockingly irresponsible. Biden’s staff is essentially trying to raise unreasonable doubts to hide the fact that he was not doing well there.

Certainly, it is frustrating that the Iowa Democratic Party has slowly released results and is less than open about when final figures come out. But despite technical problems with that app whose results had to be sent to the state party, there is absolutely no reason to believe that the final results will be skewed.

There are many, many problems with the way in which caucuses are performed, but one advantage is that they are almost infallible when it comes to preventing election attacks, as the process unfolds completely in public, giving the supporters of each party the chance get to call wrong numbers are wrong. When I was in Iowa earlier this week, I saw more than 1,000 voters in downtown Des Moines gather in clusters on different sides of the room designated for each candidate, assess how many voters there were in each camp, redistribute among themselves, and then call it a night. Not only that, each person had to fill in a card that marked his preference, creating a long-term paper trail. If that site – which delegates chose only for Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg – were magically reported as a tonne of delegates for Andrew Yang, there would be hundreds of witnesses who could mark the irregularity.

Biden himself is at least a little more honest about what happened and said Wednesday in New Hampshire that “we had taken a guts in Iowa.” But he has to get his campaign staff to stick to that line. Otherwise, the question about the integrity of the results copies a little too much from the president he wants to beat this fall.