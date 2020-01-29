The jersey numbers that Bruno Fernandes could wear after the expected Man-Utd change

Manchester United are confident that Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes will land on Friday before the transfer window closes in January.

Sporting accepted a £ 46.6m offer plus add-ons from United on Tuesday evening. However, according to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have also reached a deal with Barcelona.

In this case, Fernandes has to decide which club he prefers to join.

If United succeeds in signing him before Friday’s 11pm deadline, the Portuguese midfielder could make his debut on Saturday when the Premier League clashes with the wolves at Old Trafford.

But Fernandes won’t wear the No8 jersey he’s currently wearing at Sporting, as Juan Mata has already taken it over.

Bruno Fernandes has to choose between United and Barcelona

(Image: Global Media Group / Sipa USA)

However, there are still some iconic numbers – and some less iconic ones – to be filled at United.

Here, Mirror Football examines some of the potential squad numbers he could wear when moving to Old Trafford.

7

Number 7 has not had the best record since Cristiano Ronaldo left. Could Fernandes be the one who is finally emulating his Portuguese teammate? Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Angel di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez all fought under the legendary number. But will his jersey number wait for him if Sanchez may return to the club in the summer?

11

A signature of Fernandes’ stature could be rewarded with a legendary squad number, but the 11-shirt is more connected to a left winger. This number has remained free since Anthony Martial changed senior numbers in the summer. Icon with Ryan Giggs, less so with his successor Adnan Januzaj.

Juan Mata is already wearing eight, so Fernandes has to settle for another number

(Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

12

Another squad number that could be taken over by a United borrower next season. It used to be said ironically, but nobody actually filled the void that Chris Smalling left in the summer. Worn by Phil Neville when United won the treble and David Bellion when they didn’t.

18

Last worn by former captain Ashley Young, who left for Inter Milan earlier this month. The former bearer was United legend Paul Scholes.

19

Not occupied since Marcus Rashford received his upgrade a few seasons ago. James Wilson and Danny Welbeck also had this jersey number during their time in the club.

Can Fernandes be United’s new number 7?

(Image: Getty Images Sports)

25

Fernandes wore this shirt number for Portugal before moving to number 16 more recently. Last worn by Antonio Valencia before he left in summer and also by Nick Powell.

27

Marouane Fellaini, Federico Macheda and Mikael Silvestre are among the players who wear this jersey. Therefore, some mixed memories are associated with that particular squad number.