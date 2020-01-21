The Israeli President thanks the King of Morocco for the “inauguration” of the House of Remembrance

King Mohammed VI In Bayt Dakira. / DR

In a series of tweets, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin thanked King Mohammed VI. For the “Promotion of the Coexistence of Muslims, Jews and Christians” in Morocco.

«Very moved by the inauguration ceremony of Beyt Dakir (sic), the Museum of Moroccan Jewish Heritage in Essaouira, in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. From Morocco, »he wrote on Friday.

Very moved by this week’s inauguration ceremony of Beyt Dakir, the Museum of Moroccan Jewish Heritage in Essaouira, in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. From Morocco pic.twitter.com/Xc4zl4Kz5Y

– Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi), January 17, 2020

“Many thanks and blessings to King Mohammed VI, who continues the legacy of his ancestors through close ties to the Jews of Morocco and the promotion of the coexistence of Muslims, Jews and Christians,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli State Department’s Twitter account “Israel Speaks Arabic” praised the coexistence of tweets in Morocco. “His Majesty King Mohammed VI is holding a dinner in honor of several Jewish, Moroccan and international figures who came to the inauguration of Bayt Dakira in Essaouira,” he said on Thursday.

تكريس التعايش في # المغرب: صاحب الجلالة الملك محمدالسادس يقيم مأدبة عشاء لشخصيات يهودية مغربية

حضرها لفيف من كبار الشخصيات المغربية ومستشار الملك أندري أزولاي ، والمديرة العامة لمنظمة الأمممالمل

– إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) January 16, 2020

On Wednesday King Mohammed VI visited “Bayt Dakira”, a newly opened “House of Remembrance” dedicated to the historical coexistence of the Jewish and Muslim communities in Morocco.