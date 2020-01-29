The Irishman plot, explained in 60 seconds

Can you hear the rumble underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing to different showrooms in Los Angeles, shouting on the phone and fighting for supremacy at the red carpet deathmatch tournament, culminating in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards reached. Fortunately, Jezebel is here to explain all the films in the Oscar dispute.

What do you think about superhero films? Are you a cinema and do you deserve a try with the Oscars? Martin Scorsese wanted to tell The Irishman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he believes the colossal blockbusters are not as interesting or worth the cultural space they occupy. And he’s right! But did you actually see the Irishman? It’s about 10 hours long! But similar to Marriage Story, it’s also available on Netflix. If you just sat down a bit, maybe you could do it.

In any case, this video should help. Beware of spoilers!

