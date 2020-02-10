The IPOB claims that the police threatened guests at Canoe’s parents’ funeral

The indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, said the police had made threats to guests who wanted to attend the funeral of his leader’s parents, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu will be buried on Friday, February 14, with his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Lolo Sally Mmeme Kanu, who both passed away last year.

Although there is no news that Kanu attended the funeral, the IPOB has raised the alarm about police threats from state police officer CP Okon against people who want to attend the funeral.

A press release from Emma Powerful, the group’s media and advertising secretary, which was provided to DAILY POST in Awka, said, “The public is now clear that CP Okon is reportedly responsible for the Abia police command in Umuahia, Abia state, in charge wants to take note of the name of our most revered leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide.

“Such a despicable and downright judgmental statement can only be achieved in Biafraland, where the socio-cultural and political leadership is in the hands of unrepentant traitors.

“Will a police commissioner make such a ridiculous statement in Sharia North? Even during the funeral ceremony for countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the north, a police commissioner did not find it appropriate to warn mourners against attending a funeral service.

“In the sad history of Nigeria, there has never been an edict or warning against mourners who have only recently mourned their relatives in the state of Abia.”

The IPOB also warned that a shot that should be fired in the Afaraukwu community during the burial period would make the masterminds regret their actions and would not be void of not attending their leader’s parents’ funeral.

“As our guide explicitly said during his radio speech on Saturday, February 8, 2020, the family and children of CP Okon will be hunted and killed if a shot is fired in and around Afaraukwu on Friday, February 14, 2020 ,

“When Buratai is involved, his children pay the price all over the world. We say enough is enough!

“As always, we will peacefully attend the funeral of His Royal Majesty and his wife. If the Nigerian army and police try to break peace, the world will testify to us.

“However, it is important that we inform the Fulani masters of this okon and that those who serve as military officers in Afaraukwu Umuahia be careful not to prevent the IPOB from attending the funeral of the next week on Friday, February 14th Parents of our leader to come. “