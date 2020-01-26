New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have infused a net sum of Rs 1,624 million in Indian capital markets in January so far, driven by the signing of the first phase of the trade agreement between the United States and China.

According to the latest deposit data, the FPIs invested a net crore of 13,304 rupees in shares and withdrew a net crore of 11,680 rupees from the debt segment between January 1 and 24. This translates into a total net income of Rs 1,624 crore.

“After starting the year with a muted note, FPI investments have accelerated the pace and most of those flows occurred after the United States and China signed a trade agreement putting the trade war between them on pause,” he said. Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager. Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

The latest investments occurred despite challenges such as greater geopolitical tension between the United States and Iran and the decline in domestic economic growth, Srivastava said.

On the internal front, “there are some indications that India is shaking the slowdown with the rebound in commercial activity and this is reflected in investments that enter into equities. In addition, after the limit to which the IPF can invest in Debt instruments have increased, more can be expected entries to the debt category, “said Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer of Groww.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday raised the investment limit for IPFs in government and corporate bonds, a measure that is likely to attract more foreign funds in the country.

Under current standards, short-term investments of an IPF should not exceed 20 percent of the total investment of that IPF in central government securities (including treasury bills) or state development loans.

The same rules apply to investments in corporate bonds.

The short-term investment limit has now been increased from 20 percent to 30 percent in both cases, the RBI said in a circular.

In addition, the RBI has also relaxed on the voluntary retention path (VRR) for FPI investments in debt. The investment limit through VRR has doubled to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the RBI said in another circular.

In the future, “all eyes will be on the next Budget for more clues. This will play an important role in terms of setting the investment opinions of foreign investors and the decision to invest in the Indian stock markets,” added Srivastava.

