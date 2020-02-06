The iPad of Company of Heroes will be out next week: here are four minutes of game footage to help you

By Joe Robinson

06 Feb 2020

So, Company of Heroes is great, right? And the fact that I arrived on the iPad is like levels of greatness on D-Day. What would be more great than these two incredibly great facts? Some real images in the game!

Perhaps Feral is trying to assure us that yes, the game exists and that yes, it will come out next Thursday. Whatever the reason, we have received four minutes (and thirteen seconds) of live play in a new video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOhEjOIfa9s (/ embed)

One thing I didn’t see before: Company of Heroes needs 5 GB storage! That seems quite high for a mobile game, right? However, as the video continues to explain, this can be somewhat mitigated with the ability to choose what you want to install. They divide the campaign missions into several fragments and the skirmish maps are also grouped by size, so if space is a bonus, it is not necessary to have everything installed at once.

I admit, when I used to play CoH on PC, I loved to play as the British faction that was later added as DLC. I hope Feral will also bring them, even if it’s only for skirmish matches.

The iPad of Company of Heroes will be released on February 13, 2020.