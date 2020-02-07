The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Friday that it would extend the time it takes campaigns to require the Iowa assemblies to be reviewed or re-counted to further exacerbate the chaos that has consumed the state assembly process.

The deadline had expired at 12:00 p.m. [CT / 1:00 p.m.]. ET on Friday, but the party said it will postpone the deadline to the same time on Monday, and campaigns will have three additional days to review the results and decide whether to contest them.

The State party added that campaigns will run until Saturday at 12:00 noon local time. ET “Provide documentary evidence of inconsistencies between the reported data and the result records for correction.”

This means that the results from Iowa will not be published until a full week after Iowans in the United States on February 3.

Pete Buttigieg, who reports 100% on boroughs, has a bad lead over Bernie Sanders. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, leads the Vermont senator by a tenth of a percentage point in the equivalent number of key delegates. Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, follow the two best candidates.

Sanders confirmed for the first time on Friday that his campaign would not ask for a full revision of the Iowa results in a personal interview with CNN’s Ryan Nobles. Sanders pointed out that there were some areas with irregularities that the Iowa Democratic Party should focus on.

“We will not ask for a return to the state as a whole, which we certainly will not do.” But I think there were some areas where there were some pretty obvious irregularities, and the New York Times noticed, NBC noticed, other media noticed. I think we will ask the Iowa Democratic Party to take a look at these areas, ”Sanders told CNN.

Delays in reporting Iowa results and errors in reported results have shaken the democratic nomination process. Several contestants won and others saw their poor performance in the dark.

Troy Price, the leader of the Democratic Party of Iowa, apologized for the problems, especially for the division of the party warfare on the night of the assembly, which made it impossible for leaders across the state to report their results. On Friday, Price called for an “independent investigation into what happened once the results were available.”

Price’s apology did little to alleviate the concerns of leading party officials. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, called for a new edition on Thursday.

However, Perez has no role in initiating a Recanvass process – this has to be done through a presidential campaign. And there is no indication that campaigns are ready to make this call.

“We have had enough of Iowa,” Sanders said during a CNN town hall on Thursday evening. “On to New Hampshire.”

Buttigieg also did not appear to be interested in initiating the Recanvass process.

Buttigieg said in his own CNN town hall that he would “leave it up to the party” to decide what is necessary.

“What I’m going to say is that nothing can take away what happened on Monday,” said Buttigieg. “Just an exceptional moment for the movement we’ve built, and now we’re looking to New Hampshire and beyond.”

This story has been updated with additional reports.