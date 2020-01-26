The inventor makes glasses that allow short people to see 1 foot above eye level

Do you ever go out to a concert or festival and feel that your bigger friend is spending his life time while you miss all the action among the sea of ​​people? Well, don’t worry anymore! Here’s good news for short people. This London-based designer has taken a step ahead and designed glasses specially for short people, to help them see more than their little frame would allow. But did we really need it? Read on, big or short.

Dominic Wilcox, a London-based inventor, however, has just created something that should help people overcome their size disadvantage, the One Foot Taller Periscope glasses. As you may have guessed by name, this device allows the wearer to see “one foot higher” (30.5 cm) than their normal eye level. And we wonder how he did that? … By cutting and folding a sheet of mirror acrylic which, I think, worked well after many trials, ”he wrote in an Instagram article.

So how did this London-based inventor come up with this idea? Dominic Wilcox writes on his Instagram

“I was standing at a concert watching the music and I turned around to see a little woman dancing but without any chance of seeing the act. It gave me the idea to design and make these periscope glasses “One Foot Taller” They are made by cutting and folding a sheet of mirror acrylic which I think has worked well after many trials. Microsoft Surface challenged me to find extraordinary solutions to everyday problems. So I proposed this and The Directing Jacket in the previous insta post. “

Unfortunately, Dominic’s creation is not currently available for purchase, but was presented at the Extraordinary Solutions to daily Problems exhibit at the D&AD Festival in London this year.

