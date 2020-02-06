The Internet really wants a sequel to “Battle Angel Alita”

Alita: Battle Angel – the American live-action film produced by James Cameron, directed by Robert Rodriguez and based on the Japanese Battle Angel Alita Manga – has culturally reached the short end of the racket.

While the reviews were mixed (our reviewer loved it), the movie owed a sophisticated fan base to the sophisticated animation and compelling build of the world, and a reputation for being one of the few good American adaptations of an anime or manga franchise. Unfortunately, some supposed Battle Angel Alita fans also seemed to have an underlying motive to use the film as fuel for their old-right crusade against Captain Marvel. These actions probably came from a very small minority of the Alita fandom, but ultimately led to Battle Angel Alita being seen as the “right alternative to Captain Marvel” – an honestly unfair categorization for a women-oriented action film with Latinx Star.

But while alt-right reactionaries have mostly passed Captain Marvel to pursue newer goals (read: Whatever hurt their feelings this week), serious Battle Angel Alita fans have called themselves the Alita Army , still used for the franchise. And now that Disney has officially acquired 21st Century Fox, Alita Army is campaigning for a sequel.

Disney / 20th Century Fox

The desire to continue is not arbitrary. The Battle Angel Alita manga ran over nine volumes from 1990 to 1995. Alita: Battle Angel only covers the events of the first two volumes and prepares the series’ fascinating cyberpunk future, but obviously leaves a lot more to do for the narrative. Assuming someone liked Alita: Battle Angel and knew what the manga had in store, there was literally no reason for him not to want to continue.

Jon Landau, who produced Alita together with James Cameron, added fuel to the fire during an interview with CinemaBlend and said to fans: “I think the Alita Army should beef up our Disney family and (let them know), how important it is to have another Alita film and hopefully one day we will go there. ”

The Alita Army makes their wishes clear through that #AlitaSequel hashtag, and on glorious days you can see it trending nationwide on Twitter.

The fans are right. Rosa Salazar did an incredible job as Alita, and we can always use more and more great action films aimed at women. While it’s impossible to say whether Disney will respond to fans’ demands or not, if they choose to continue the franchise, there certainly seems to be a market of willing and willing consumers.