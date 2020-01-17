In the comments, which occur in the midst of the ptotests of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and six months after the controversial changes in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Deepak Parekh also said that the fundamental rights of people should be protected .

Mumbai The president of the mortgage lender HDFC, Deepak Parekh, said Thursday that the integrity of the Constitution must be preserved against any misconceived change and said that fundamental rights cannot be reduced or nullified.

Parekh made the comments by reading his vote of thanks at the Nani Palkhivala Memorial Conference here and said he finds some of Palkhivala’s thoughts written over 50 years ago “totally relevant” to the present. The declarations of the veteran businessman are produced amid protests against the approval of amendments to the Citizenship Law, which critics say is against the basic principles of the Constitution.

“The great creators of our Constitution clearly intended to preserve the integrity of the Constitution against any hasty or misconceived change,” Parekh said.

In the statements, which also occur six months after the controversial changes in the state of Jammu and Kashmir through the repeal of the provisions of Article 370, Parekh said that the fundamental rights of people should be protected. “(With) the growing powers of government around the world, it is highly desirable that any democracy have fundamental rights that cannot be restricted or nullified,” he said.

Parekh said that the values, beliefs and righteousness of an imposing personality leave an indelible mark on history and hinted that the same has been Palkhivala’s contribution to us.

It can be seen that civil liberties and free markets were much loved by the late Palkhivala and he is credited with leading the legal effort that resulted in a historic ruling by the Supreme Court that makes it impossible for Parliament to change the basic structure of the Constitution through legislative amendments.

