The INT celebration of 49ers led to a comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV

Earlier in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV with 10 points, the San Francisco 49ers intercepted Patrick Mahomes for the second time and seemed to give the game ice. After the interception, the full defense of the 49ers posed for a group photo in the end zone while the players celebrated this.

The 49ers seemed to be in control of the game and then gave up 21 unanswered points in an epic collapse that they will not soon forget. Worse, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says the celebration was the moment that brought Kansas City to victory.

Speaking at NFL Total Access Friday, Butker said the team celebration “helped in our favor”, and commented “that they were celebrating so much and I think they probably have let down a bit.”

“If you have Patrick Mahomes and our attack, you know we will score quickly – what we did. The Ministry of Defense did an excellent job and before they knew it, we were four and then eleven. But that continued to sound a bit to me. “

There is no doubt that the interception was a turning point in the game. The Chiefs came back roaring, largely thanks to some magical things from Mr. Mahomes and the 49ers will have to live with their regrets.