The inspiring true story Behind For Life

At first glance, For Life seems like a story that could only be made up in Hollywood.

ABC’s new legal drama, premiered on Tuesday, February 11, follows Aaron Wallace, a man sentenced to life and who becomes a lawyer who litigates other prisoners’ cases while fighting to extinguish his own punishment in a crime he did not commit. Starring Nicholas Pinnock and from an executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series offers an investigation into the flaws that are present in the American criminal and judicial systems.

Moreover, it is actually based on a true story.

Isaac Wright, Jr., who also acts as executive producer here, was an entrepreneur who told Esquire that he had co-founded Cover Girls, with his wife Sunshine. “Everything was real, really, really good,” he told the publication. “And somewhere after it started to go really well for us, we decided to move to New Jersey.”

And once there, in 1989, he was charged with running a cocaine trade. Facing the drug kingpin called state law and a chief county prosecutor Nicholas Bissell, Wright’s chances were small, despite the fact that he was wrongly charged. While Bissell praised himself to the community as the lawyer who would save them from drug dealers at the height of the crack epidemic, he himself was rather crooked. He would later be accused of trying to form a judge who had made him angry, and of stealing thousands of dollars from companies in which he had invested. The president of a petrol distributor that he was co-owned, even accused him of threatening to plant cocaine in his car.

“This was not just a rogue agent. This was the chief officer who threatened to plant cocaine,” Wright told Esquire. “So there was just this atmosphere of crime going on in the public prosecutor before I even moved to New Jersey. And then I finally got caught up in it.”

Once the process started, Wright became convinced that he would not be doing well. “I knew early on that I would go to jail for the rest of my life and that there was nothing that anyone could do to help me,” he said. “Even on the witness stand during the trial there were people up there and I had no idea who they were. I had never seen them one day in my life and they pointed my finger at me and said I was their boss.”

And so, although he only had a high school diploma, he chose to represent himself during the trial.

“I had no intention of paying someone to send me to prison,” he told the publication. “I might as well attach the boots and put on the gloves and go into battle myself.”

By 1991 he was sentenced to life and sent to the New Security State Prison with maximum security. Once there, he began to work as a paralegal on the affairs of other prisoners and saw the opportunity to plead for others as an opportunity to fall back on an unfair criminal justice system, as he could not be eligible for conditional release for 30 years .

“I have taken more than 20 people out of prison, some with lifelong sentences and others based on reducing their sentences,” he told Esquire. “Representing these other prisoners who also did wrong was part of me fighting them back and getting them back for what they did to me. And so all those victories represented something very, very, very important to me. “

By 1995, Bissell’s dirty behavior caught up with him and he and his wife were both convicted of tax fraud, embezzlement, and other costs for skimming around $ 146,000 from gas station activities. He was confined to house arrest prior to the conviction, he took his electronic surveillance bracelet and left it with a note before he fled, he was found eight days later in a hotel room in Nevada, where after a 10-minute stalemate with law enforcement was found sitting on the floor with a gun stuck.

“I’m not going to hurt anyone,” he told the officers, before adding, “I can’t last 10 years.” He put the gun in his month and committed suicide.

Bissell’s stunning demise brought new attention to Wright’s case, on which he had worked with his lawyer, Francis Hartman. As the New York Times wrote in December 1996, the two proved that his 1991 conviction was based in part on an illegal seizure of cocaine by Mr. Detective’s team. Bissell During the hearing, all three have their testimony against Mr. Bissell. Revoke Wright and one Rhoda WhiteMr. Bissell told the trial jury lied about his leniency agreement with her. “

A new test was ordered, but Bissell’s successor Melanie B. CampbellThe office asked the judge in the case to suspend the second trial indefinitely. And after bail, Wright was a free man again.

Once he graduated, he completed college and law studies, where he passed the New Jersey Bar in 2008. Before he was finally admitted and officially sworn in as a recognized lawyer on September 27, 2017, he was subjected to nine years of investigation by the NJ Bar’s Commission character. Nowadays he works with law firm Hunt, Hamlin and Ridley in New Jersey as a general practitioner specializing in criminal law.

“I went to law study for just one reason,” he told the journalist Tony Bowles in 2017. “To beat giants for a prize. And if the giant is big enough and the cause is important enough, I’ll do it for free, especially when it comes to helping those who can’t help themselves.”

Something tells us that with the new exposure of For Life he will kill more giants than ever.

For Life makes its debut on Tuesday 11 February at 10 p.m. on ABC.

