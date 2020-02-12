The Indian father commits suicide after mistakenly believing that he is infected with coronavirus to protect his family from the disease

A man in India hanged himself to death after mistakenly believing it was him

infected with the corona virus.

The man, a father at the age of 50, is said to have hung on a tree

just to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to his wife and children.

According to his family, the man named Bala Krishna contracted a fever, but thought it was a corona virus after watching a series of videos about the disease on TV.

His son said: “My father watched videos about coronavirus all day on Monday and kept saying he had similar symptoms.

“He attacked us when we tried to tell him that he didn’t have the fatal disease.”

He also announced that he had asked a government hotline for advice after worrying about his father’s condition.

“But they told me that there is no need to worry if my father hasn’t been to China recently and I should calm him down. If someone answered in time, my father would have been alive he added.