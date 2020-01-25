Photo: ClutchPoints

Doesn’t it feel like Linsanity unfolded before our young eyes last week? At least it does to me. Jeremy Lin is an American basketball icon. He broke countless basketball clichés and fought his way up a list every year. The only schools that guaranteed Lin a place on their basketball team were Harvard and Brown. However, since we were not allowed to award active scholarships for high school athletes at the Ivy League colleges, Lin had to attend the university himself. He just did it. He was described as one of the team’s weakest players in his first year at Harvard, but kept throwing himself into the basket with killer instinct because he feared no defender. Earlier, Harvard was afraid that the school where Lin grew up next to Stanford University would offer Lin a scholarship. They didn’t and there was no Pac 10 (now Pac 12) school. But hey, Harvard isn’t the worst place to land, is it? I think that as supporters of the beautiful basketball game, we should primarily agree on one thing. Regardless of physical form, crazy genetics, or vertical, the best player who produces the most on the court should always take precedence over the ability to be on the court. If this were the case all the time, Kendrick Nunn and Shamorie Ponds 2019 might not have been without a draft, but hey, everything is fine. Lin’s superior ball game and ability to move quickly and smoothly caused him to get a few glances from the NBA teams as his college career came to an end. However, only one team offered Jeremy Lin the opportunity to participate in his training camp and summer league – the Dallas Mavericks under General Manager Donnie Nelson. Imagine if Nelson Lin hadn’t discovered then, would Linsanity still have happened? Maybe I’m thinking a little too far down the street. After an outstanding game in the summer league, Lin received offers from the Lakers, Mavericks, Warriors and an as yet unnamed Eastern Conference team. He joined the Warriors in 2010, due to the lack of depth of the Warriors in the guard position, which gave Jeremy Lin the best opportunity to form an NBA squad. Lin had ups and downs with the warriors before the famous NBA lockout in 2011. He worked extremely hard during the lockout to improve his physical ability. He doubled the weight he could squat, tripled the maximum number of pull-ups he could do before, added a couple of centimeters to his vertical – but never had a chance to show his improvements for the warriors. After the waiver, the Houston Rockets Lin had used the waivers, but already had three solid watch options – including future NBA champion Kyle Lowry. Lin was waived again to be claimed by the New York Knicks, who were weak in the guard post after an injury to prominent Baron Davis. The rest is history. Until next time, guys.