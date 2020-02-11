The inability of Nirmala Sitharaman to answer questions in RS speaks volumes about this government, says Chidambaram

Chidambaram said the clarification was requested on four numbers that are on the first page of Budget at a glance.



updated:February 11, 2020, 10:23 PM IST

File photo of congress leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that the “unwillingness” or “inability” of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer questions in the Rajya Sabha about the economy speaks volumes about both the minister and the government.

“Strange behavior from FM who today refused or was unable to answer a question from Mr. Anand Sharma in the RS.

“Her unwillingness or inability to answer a simple question tells volumes about the FM and this government,” he said on Twitter.

“The only thing the FM had to do was look at that first page and explain why the capex from borrowed money had been reduced from 1.4 to 0.7 percent of GDP,” he said.

The senior congress leader had studied the way the Narendra Modi government dealt with the economy and said it was “dangerously close to a collapse” and was provided by “incompetent doctors.”

