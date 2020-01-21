The IMF's downgrading of growth prospects increases pressure on Indian modes

NEW DELHI – A decision by the International Monetary Fund to lower its forecast for economic growth in India increases the pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his policies.

Opposition leaders and economists condemned the government on Tuesday for failing to deliver on its promises to reform the economy and maintain growth.

On Monday, the IMF lowered its growth forecast for the current financial year from 6.1% in the previous financial year to 4.8%. India’s slowdown is the biggest drag on its global growth forecast in the past two years.

Government officials have not yet responded to the downgrade, but have taken various measures to boost growth.

The main opposition Congress party said the Modi government had “lost Indian confidence” and “the global community when it comes to the economy.”

Palaniappan Chidambaram, a former finance minister and high-ranking leader of the Congress party, said the IMF’s revision was a “reality check” for the Modi government, and even 4.8% could reflect a “window dressing”.

Treasury officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the government would respond to the IMF downgrade.

A few years ago, India was the fastest growing economy. However, this momentum has slowed sharply due to financial pressures, weak rural demand and lending, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told New Delhi Television.

The economy grew in the July-September quarter with an annual growth rate of 4.5%, the lowest level in six quarters. This followed several major shocks by the Modi government, including a massive demonstration in 2016 that put millions of people in enormous difficulty depending on a largely cash-based economy, and the introduction of a new tax on goods and services in 2017 ,

Dr. Pronab Sen, former chief economic advisor and director of the India program at the London School of Economics’ International Growth Center, said the IMF’s forecast shows that the economic downturn is quite real.

“This suggests that current business sentiment and the country’s economic stability are causing concern,” said Sen.

The first national income forecasts released earlier this month by a government agency showed that India’s growth could decline to an 11-year low of 5% in the current fiscal year ending in March, mainly due to weakness in manufacturing and in the construction industry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to include higher infrastructure and rural spending in a budget to be submitted to Parliament in February.

