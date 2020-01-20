Washington: The improvement in trade tensions between the United States and China has eased uncertainty and the world economy may have hit bottom, but a sharp slowdown in India is creating a drag across the world, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

However, although the risks to the world economy have declined, the Washington-based global lending institution warned that the results “depend heavily on avoiding further escalation” between Washington and Beijing.

In the latest update of its Global Economic Outlook, the IMF reduced the estimate of global growth by 2020 by one tenth compared to the previous report published in October, dropping it to 3.3 percent. It also reduced the forecast for 2021 a little more to 3.4 percent. The sharp decline in India “explains most of the downward revisions,” the IMF said.

The relationship between China and the United States, the dominant economic powers in the world, is still concerned about “unresolved disputes” that remain a factor. “The risk of global growth below the prolonged medium remains tangible despite the tentative signs of a stabilizing momentum,” the fund warned in its quarterly report.

“Policy mistakes at this stage would further weaken an already weak global economy.”

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an agreement with China last week that ends the escalation but leaves in force tariffs on two thirds of the goods imported from Asian economic power. The commercial truce led to an improvement in China’s growth forecast to 6.0 percent in 2020, with a slight projected slowdown to 5.8 percent for next year. But the gigantic Asian economy has been on an increasingly slow path.

Meanwhile, the IMF cut US growth by only one tenth to 1.6 percent this year, and a repeat is expected in 2021.

Since 2018, Washington and Beijing have exchanged eye-for-eye tariffs for hundreds of billions of dollars in bidirectional commerce.

And IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday that the two countries still have a long way to go to resolve their trade disputes, although the partial agreement signed last week is a step forward. “The commercial truce is not the same as commercial peace,” he said.

In its previous analysis, the IMF had estimated that trade disputes and tariffs reduced 0.8 percentage points of global growth.

But two-thirds of that damage was not due to tariffs, but to the commercial uncertainty created by the conflict, which causes companies to curb investment.

If tensions erupt again, or if Trump’s trade dispute with the European Union or the confrontation with Iran worsens, that could also undermine the “rising fund of world manufacturing and commerce, leading global growth to be at the height of the forecasts, “said the report.

Delaying growth in India

The reversal of the risks of a hard Brexit has helped stabilize the outlook for Britain and the European Union. And healthy private consumption has helped the growth prospects still slow but improved in Japan. However, the IMF once again cut the expected GDP growth in India by 1.2 points this year and 0.9 percentage points in 2021 compared to the October forecasts.

While growth remains relatively solid at 5.8 and 6.5 percent during the two years respectively, it is not enough to continue reducing poverty in the growing economy of South Asia. That nation has been one of the fastest growing in the world and an important engine of global expansion, along with China, as advanced economies have advanced at much slower rates.

But it had already declined in October due to a decrease in domestic demand greater than expected amid growing stress in the financial sector. Meanwhile, Latin America continues to slow down, even when Brazil has stabilized and growth there has improved. Mexico was degraded, while Chile suffered “a considerable reduction” amid widespread social unrest.

