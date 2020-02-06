The Ilorin court rejects the former Kwara lawmaker’s attempt to end the criminal case

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, Thursday’s state capital, rejected an offer by a former State House of Assembly member, Mohammed Adebayo, to end the criminal proceedings against him by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The anti-graft agency charged the ex-legislator concerned with the Supreme Court’s judge Sikiru Oyinloye in July 2019 for a six-digit charge that borders on land fraud.

One of the charges brought against him was: “You, Mohammed Adebayo, sometimes received the sum of N950,000 from a Mary Omowunmi colady in Ilorin in July 2013 under the jurisdiction of this honorable court with the aim of committing fraud, in Ilorin that you owned three lots (in Malete, Moro, local government of the state of Kwara) that you sold to them. This presentation was considered incorrect and was punished under Section 1 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud related offenses. “

However, he did not plead guilty to all six charges.

The defense lawyer, lawyer I Abdulazeez, drew the presiding judge’s attention to a letter from the nominal applicants on the last adjourned date in which he expressed the intention to withdraw their petition against Adebayo.

“The nominal complainants wrote a letter to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission to withdraw their petition against Adebayo,” said Abdulazeez.

Then he asked the court to drop the case and release the accused.

In response, Barrister Sesan Ola’s attorney, who represented the prosecutor, vehemently opposed the prayer and informed the presiding judge that the applicant’s anti-graft agency was on the matter.

“My lord,” said Ola, “this request is unfounded, the nominal applicant is not known by law, EFCC is the applicant in this case, we have two witnesses in court, they are ready to testify, I want this honorable court to do it does. ” reject the application. “

Judge Oyinloye said in his judgment: “This application is unfounded. It is only the Federation Attorney General who is authorized to withdraw the charge, not the nominal complainant or an accused person.”

He described the steps taken by the defense lawyer and the nominal complainants as “a very strange, scary and strange procedure in the administration of the criminal justice system”.

The case was adjourned until February 26, 2020.