The ICPC orders the arrest of Buhari’s ex-adjutant Obono-Obla

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has urged security agencies to arrest the suspended chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Public Property Restoration (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla.

Obono-Obla, a former assistant to the persecution of President Muhammadu Buhari, is on the ICPC’s wanted list for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

Last November, he accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of being behind his ordeal.

ICPC spokesman Rasheedat Okoduwa told journalists in Abuja that the president’s former aide had used propaganda against the Commission instead of reporting himself.

According to Okoduwa, the Commission was aware that the President’s former adjutant was back in the country and was even spotted at an event recently.

The official said they knew Obono-Obla had returned to the county and everything he said about the commission and its chairman.

“According to reports, he wants to say that ICPC is a competition office for his own. I am called to respond to what he said.

“The decent thing is that the gentleman comes to the ICPC to clarify his name. We gave him the opportunity to clarify the allegations against him.

“Come on, let’s hear your own side of the story. We have carried out our investigations and have facts. We want to confront him with these facts, ”she said.

Okoduwa also announced that signals have been sent to law enforcement agencies to “pick up” Obono-Obla wherever he is sighted.

,