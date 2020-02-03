The iconic BlackBerry no longer makes phones after August 2020

Everyone who grew up in the early years of this millennium knows BlackBerry. BlackBerry is often credited as the world’s first maker of the mainstream smartphone and has had many heyday, once with more than 20 percent of the global smartphone market and more than 50 million devices shipped every year. The iconic Canadian company, however, missed the turn of the millennium, with the rest of the world helter skelter running towards Android and the arrival of touchscreen smartphones inspired by the equally iconic Steve Jobs. After discontinuing its own smartphones brand in 2016 and licensing its brand to TCL Electronics, BlackBerry today announced on Twitter that it is separating its TCL partnership. Without news about a change of hands in collaboration, this may be the end of the road for BlackBerry, once a colossus in the world of mobile devices.

The company is dead for all purposes. The last smartphone, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, was unveiled almost two years ago. In comparison with the fanfare and almost hectic bustle that brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and other leading smartphone players generate, the Key2 LE came and went in comparative silence, perhaps speaking a lot about the recent state of the brand. As a result, the BlackBerry announcement is not a surprise. What is striking is that BlackBerry does not end its future tests with smartphones. The company’s statement on Twitter says that only the partnership with TCL has ended, suggesting that it will remain open to the prospect of a new production partner or a comeback in one way or another in the coming years.

That said, it seems unlikely that BlackBerry smartphones will ever become something again. While the ever-changing nature of technology means that you can never say, it seems unlikely that the brand will ever scale the heights it once did in the world of mobile devices. BlackBerry Limited will continue to work as it is, and given the current cyber security climate and corporate security expertise, it can only be through software in and around the smartphone industry. Regarding its devices currently on the market, BlackBerry has announced that its partner will honor TCL guarantees and service requests in respective markets. However, nothing has been said about future software updates.

Is this the end of the second round of BlackBerry? Based on information that is now available, it certainly feels that way.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.