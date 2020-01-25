Mumbai: The ICICI Bank reported on Saturday an increase of more than double its consolidated net profit of Rs 4,670 million for the December quarter, greatly helped by the recovery of Essar Steel and a jump in its main income.

The Mumbai-based bank, the second largest private sector lender in the country, had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,874.33 million in the corresponding three months of the previous fiscal year.

Independently, its net profit increased to Rs 4,146 million during the December quarter of 2019 from Rs 1,605 million in the same period of the previous year.

Its net interest income grew 24 percent to Rs. 8,545 million rupees in a growth of internal advances of 16 percent and an expansion of 0.37 percent in the net interest margin to 3.77 percent.

The other revenue growth was from 18.77 percent to Rs 4,043 million rupees, with an increase in income from basic commissions of 17 percent, the bank said.

The gross landslides reached Rs 4,363 million rupees for the quarter of the report, the highest during the fiscal year, but recoveries of assets such as Essar Steel and a cancellation of Rs 2,000 crore assured that it would be reduced in net terms .

Its president, Sandeep Batra, said two well-qualified accounts, a troubled brokerage firm and an industrial group based in the south, caused an increase in landslides during the quarter, along with loans from the Kisan credit card, which are a consequence of agricultural loan exemptions.

Without offering any number or perspective on the quality of the assets, he said that the exposure to the brokerage company has been fully planned, while the same for the industrial company has been done “wisely.”

Its independent provisions reached Rs 2,083 million rupees, 51 percent less than in the same period of the previous year.

The gross index of non-productive assets was 5.95 percent versus 7.75 percent in the same period of the previous year.

His recoveries, updates and general eliminations of the NPA book were Rs 4,088 crore and the bank did not disclose the benefit of Essar Steel’s recovery.

Like its smaller Axis Bank, the bank has also classified an exposure to a telecommunications company as below the investment grade, which led to the increase in BB’s total and below the book to Rs. 17,303 crore after two consecutive quarters of a reduction.

Its overall exposure to the sector has remained stable at 1.8 percent and includes two major companies, he said, adding that no additional provision has been taken because of this.

Batra said the bank’s main operating profit, excluding the impact of the benefit, increased by 23 percent to Rs 7,017 million rupees, seeking to boost the point of overall healthy growth for the bank.

From an asset growth perspective, loans to small and medium-sized businesses grew 36%, corporate advances increased 12%, while retail trade with a 19% expansion contributed to the greater part.

The bank is happy with the unsecured book performance and continues to grow the same, Batra said, adding that it now contributes 9 percent of the assets. Gross retail NPAs grew to 2.14 percent, compared to the 2 percent level in the period of the previous quarter.

The growth of corporate loans comes from all sectors and also includes term loans, he said, adding that the bank is following a strategy of sticking to well-qualified borrowers as part of its calibrated risk growth approach.

The bank added 400 branches during the fiscal year to bring its total network to 5,275, and added 13,000 people focused primarily on frontline sales.

The share of low-cost savings and checking account balances dropped to the 45 percent level during the quarter, but Batra explained that the bank is focusing more on retail term deposits that have grown tremendously.

The general capital adequacy stood at 16.5 percent as of December 31, 2019, with basic level I at 14.98 percent.

Shares had gained 1.18 percent to close at Rs 533.95 each in the BSE on Friday.

