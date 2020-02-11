‘The Hunt’ gets new release date and trailer after controversy

Despite enormous controversy, “The Hunt” is back.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures dropped a new trailer for the satirical political thriller – following a group of politically correct elitists hunting conservative Americans, often called “deplorables” for sports – and announced that the film will be released on March 13 after being suspended after shaking last year.

Now this is a damn poster. pic.twitter.com/lA7t1KLdJo

– FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) 11 February 2020

“The Hunt” was originally scheduled for September last year, but was suspended in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Texas, Ohio, and California. Before Universal decided to pull the plug, President Donald Trump hit the movie on Twitter.

“Liberal Hollywood is racist at the highest level, and with great anger and hatred!” he tweeted in August. “They like to call themselves ‘Elite’, but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people they are so strongly opposed to who are the Elite. The movie that comes out is made to ignite and cause chaos. They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and are very bad for our country! “

It seems that Universal uses the controversy as a tool in their marketing campaign. The new poster of the film, which was released on Tuesday alongside the new trailer, reads: “The most discussed film of the year is one that nobody has actually seen” and “Decide for yourself.” The real kicker? The original release date of “The Hunt” is crossed out with the new one, March 13, which is next to it.

“The Hunt” stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Ethan Suplee, and Hilary Swank, and is produced by Jason Blum (“Get Out”, “The Purge”) and Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”). View the synopsis of the film and view the new trailer above.

Twelve strangers wake up in an open space. They don’t know where they are or how they got there. They don’t know they were chosen … for a very specific purpose … The hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites come together for the first time in a remote country house to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the master plan of the elites is about to derail because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW) knows the game of The Hunters better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers and takes them one by one as she sets off for the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) in the middle of it all.

“The Hunt” comes to the cinema on March 13.

