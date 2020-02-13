The Hunt: Controversial film is finally released

The hunt follows a dozen people who wake up in an open space and realize that they are being stalked for sports (Photo: Universal)

It seems that Blumhouse Productions is finally releasing The Hunt, after the controversial film was put on a low fire after a wave of deadly massacres prior to the September 2019 release.

Since the film focuses on a set of liberal elites tracking down conservatives in some of our nightmare’s Hunger Games / Saw / Hotel crossover, we can see why they might have found it a bit uncomfortable to release it after the mass shootings of Dayton and El Paso.

But now it is apparently a good time.

It appears that it will appear in cinemas in March, with Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum confirming that The Hunt will see the light of day.

“I always check responses online,” he told Variety this week. “I have read (and read) a lot and I think that this time many people who wrote the film have now seen the film and I am very happy so far how it was written because it is understood much better as satire this time – And that is it. “

He added to the actors of the film: “They were very happy that people are going to see their really hard – and I think brilliant – work.”

Since the new slogan for the film is: “The most talked about movie that no one has ever seen,” we assume that they are striking while the iron is hot.

Plus, as Blum said, “If the controversy causes more people to see it, that’s fine with me.”

All right then.

The film, starring GLOW’s Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank, came from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and follows a dozen “red-state” individuals waking up in a clearing and realizing that they are being “chased” by sport, was originally written for release last year, but was temporarily canceled

The studio confirmed their decision in a statement days after they had interrupted the marketing campaign in August.

“After careful consideration, the studio decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” the statement said. “We stand behind our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in collaboration with daring and visionary makers, such as those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that this is not the right time to release this film.”

President Donald Trump had previously commented on the so-called satire and said it was caused to “set the fire on and cause chaos.”

He suggested that those who worked in Hollywood “try to blame others” after creating violence.

“Liberal Hollywood is racist at the highest level, and with great anger and hatred!” He tweeted. “They like to call themselves” Elite “, but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people they strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The film that was released was made to ignite and cause chaos.

“They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and are very bad for our country. “





