The Hollyoaks star reveals that she was 'gutted' by Jesse's death

Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) were married in emotional scenes at Hollyoaks last week, but it seems that their happy ending just didn’t happen, after the night of the ceremony disappeared. – Jesse collapsed and died.

Jesse and Courtney had been planning their big day for months, and finally arrived when the two lovers got married in an emotional ceremony, as the boyfriend promised to protect both his future wife and Iona from darkness.

Unfortunately, the happy ending of the couple was everything but that, since Jesse, plagued by the knowledge that both Grace (Tamara Wall) and James (Gregory Finnegan) shot Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), found themselves in conflict, and then from drinking a lot of alcohol, he collapsed and died in the village.

Talking about how she felt when she discovered that Jesse was going to die, actress Amy told Metro.co.uk: ‘It was really emotional: I got discouraged when I heard. When I read the scenes, I had this strange feeling for the rest of the day. This is all now. “

‘On a personal level, it’s been two years and now we have to move on and it’s a shame. For the character, knowing that I will play this absolute pain is a challenge and almost scary and exciting also to interpret its other side. It is a fairly mild relief, so the way it happens is a perfect ending but with such anguish attached to it … “

‘She was a woman at the limit! Our last scene was really very strange and we had to kiss. And I was like “My God, it’s our last kiss!” We will continue to be very good friends for that to continue. “

Courtney and Jesse’s relationship has been a pillar of soap for quite some time, so the disappearance of half of this union will undoubtedly be a shock to fans, so Amy believes the reaction could be strong.

‘In a strange way, I really hope there is a strong reaction because it means we have done our job. I hope you love Courtney and Jesse together. If they wanted that happy ending, there should be that “that’s terrible” reaction.

‘You will be surprised: what happens is a real scenario. That can be such a devastating behavior. In the future with the duel, I have played it very real. What we have built as a couple, I think we have to play it raw.

Jesse’s death will certainly bring the beginning of a new chapter to Courtney, as she enters unknown territory and has to accept that her lover is no longer part of her future.

Amy said: ‘I’m very excited to show a different side. For three years, she has had many things. We have seen it in a great arc and this is another thing that we have not seen playing pain or having to deal with it. For that as an actor it is really exciting. “

As in real life, pain is not something simple, you never know how a person will react. Courtney tries to keep going at the beginning, but it can’t be that way. We’re going to see a much more vulnerable side and she trying to fight that. “

‘It is strange to think that she will have a new relationship and we have to build it again. But it’s too early to think about that, too raw! “

Hollyoaks continues on Wednesday, January 22 at 7pm on E4.

