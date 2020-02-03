The hippos of Pablo Escobar cause damage to aquatic life in Columbia

After Escobar was killed in 1993, most animals were moved to zoos but not to the four hippos.

After Escobar was killed in 1993, most animals were moved to zoos but not to the four hippos.

The Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was known for his love of exotic animals. In the early 1980s, Escobar built an illegal zoo full of rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos on his estate.

After Escobar was killed in 1993, most animals were moved to zoos but not to the four hippos. It was not possible to move the hippos and the animals soon lived near the Magdalena River.

Their number has grown over the years and is now nearly 80. According to a study published in the journal Ecology, the hippos have become an invasive species and are destroying the aquatic ecosystem.

A team of researchers from the University of California at San Diego and the Universidad Pedagógica y Tecnológica de Colombia investigated the water quality of the lakes where hippos live, and compared them to lakes where they are not.

According to the study, hippos separate large amounts of waste into the lakes, changing the chemistry and oxygen levels of the water. This is because the excreted waste fertilizes harmful algae and bacteria.

According to Jonathan Shurin, lead author of the study, the hippos have a major impact on the ecosystem in their native Africa. He said a similar impact was seen when they were imported into an entirely new continent.

The study warned that the hippopotamus population could get a boost in South America in the coming years. Their growth can be harmful to other creatures that live in the rivers, such as turtles.

