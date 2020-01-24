New Delhi: Yes, Bank Ltd shares increased up to 7.7% in intraday trading on Thursday after the president of the State Bank of India (SBI), Rajnish Kumar, made a statement saying he believes the private sector lender It will not fail.

Outside the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Rajnish Kumar told Bloomberg TV: “Yes, the Bank is an important player in the market with a balance of almost $ 40 billion. I have a feeling that he will not be allowed to fail. ”

Kumar added that, as an important player in the market, “it would not be good” for the Indian economy if Yes Bank fails. “A bank of that size, if it is allowed to fail, there is a problem. I am sure that some solutions will arise,” he said.

In response to Kumar’s statement, Yes Bank’s shares were quoted at Rs 40.85, up 6.2%, in afternoon trading after reaching the day high of Rs 41.40. The action, in particular, lost more than 80% of its value in the last year due to asset quality problems and capital collection plans. The bank urgently needs funds to infuse capital to meet the capital ratios prescribed by RBI and stay afloat.

Kumar’s statement comes at a time when markets speculate that Yes Bank could merge with SBI to avoid a banking disaster that could further paralyze the Indian economy. However, to remember, Rajnish Kumar had completely ruled out last month any possibility of extending aid to Yes Bank.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank had already scheduled an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for February 7 to discuss fundraising for Rs 10,000 crore and to authorize an expansion of its authorized capital to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 800 Rs million before.

