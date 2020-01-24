Sonos boss Patrick Spence has responded to widespread protests about the company’s decision to reduce support for older products.

The smart speaker firm announced earlier this week that a variety of its products, some of which were still on sale only a couple of years ago, would lose support as of May.

That means they will stop receiving new features and that they cannot be in a system with newer products. Older product owners were told that they could continue to use the old speakers as they gradually stopped working, or recycle them and receive a 30 percent coupon for new products.

Sonos said the decision was necessary because older speakers lacked the processing power to handle new features and software updates.

That sparked intense protest among Sonos owners, who argued that they were being forced to update as a result of planned obsolescence and argued that Sonos was intentionally stopping their hardware.

Now, Spence apologized to those users and admitted that the company made mistakes in its ad. But the policy has not changed significantly, since speakers are still disconnected from May.

“We hear you,” he wrote in an update. “We didn’t get it right from the beginning.”

“My apologies for that and I wanted to personally assure you the way forward.”

Noting that many of the people affected by the decision had “invested heavily” in their speakers, Spence assured users that Sonos would try to keep them working. While there will be no new features for affected speakers, “we are committed to keeping them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible,” Spence wrote.

Spence suggested that Sonos could change its policy on old and new products in the same home, which caused a particular anger of Sonos users.

“We are working on a way to divide your system so that modern products work together and get the latest functions, while legacy products work together and remain in their current state,” he wrote. “We are finalizing the details of this plan and will share more in the coming weeks”

