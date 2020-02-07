The head of government of Morocco reassures Palestine after comments about the “Deal of the century”

The Moroccan head of government recently tried to reassure the Palestinians about the Kingdom’s support for their national cause. His attempts followed recent comments by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on the “Deal of the century”, the “peace plan” of the US for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Bourita stated Tuesday during a meeting in the Senate of Parliament that “the Sahara remains the main cause of Morocco and not Palestine”. He also stressed that Moroccans should not be “more Palestinian than the Palestinians themselves”.

In response, El Othmani and Hamas, political leader Ismail Haniyeh, discussed the new “peace plan” in a telephone conversation on Monday. El Othmani said on his Twitter account on Monday that Haniyeh repeated the rejection by Palestine of the so-called “Deal of the century”, with the commitment of King Mohammed VI.

On the phone with El Othmani, the Hamas leader emphasized the need for Arab support and the importance of a unified stand against this plan, the Palestinian movement wrote on its official website.

El Othmani reiterates Morocco’s support for Palestine

After calling a Hamas leader, El Othmani spoke to Arabi 21 about Morocco’s support for the Palestinian cause. In a published interview on Thursday, El Othmani emphasized that Rabat sees the Palestinian issue as a central issue.

«Morocco and its king, its government and its people, are clear when it comes to the Palestinian cause and fully support the Palestinian people to the realization of all their rights, including the establishment of a ‘Palestinian state with its capital Al – Ask Acharif, »he told the pan Arabic newspaper.

The politician stated that “Morocco rejects all attempts to harm Al-Quds (…) and all solutions that ignore these constants”.

El Othmani’s comments on the Palestinian cause were also a way to respond to recent reports about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged deal with the Trump government.

For the record, an Israeli channel reported earlier this week that Netanyahu reportedly discussed a three-way agreement under which the United States would recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for having Rabat take measures to strengthen ties with Israel to normalize.

Days later, a Moroccan official, Bloomberg, reported that Israel reportedly tried to convince the United States to open a consulate in Western Sahara to strengthen ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv.