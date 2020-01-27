The HDFC duo, Kotak Bank and Reliance suffer while Sensex drops more than 250 points; Clever below 12,200

Global investors have become increasingly nervous as worries over the global economic impact of China’s deadly virus continued last week’s sales, analysts said.

On the home front, analysts expect the cautious trend to continue in the near term, as many factors have been taken into account in the market regarding the budget wish list and expectations for a return to growth profits, but actual third quarter results were below normal.

Prices in Japan were trading with heavy losses, while markets in China, Korea and Hong Kong were closed for vacations.

Brent crude oil futures fell 2.08% to $ 59.43 a barrel.

The rupee depreciated by 10 points to 71.43 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 226.79 points, or 0.55%, up to 41,613.19, and Nifty closed 67.90 points, or 0.56%, up at 12,248.25 .

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 659.11 crore rupees, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 417.96 crore rupees Friday, showed the data available from the stock exchanges.

.