The Haunted Ship Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal’s quest for truth takes a wrong turn

Vicky Kaushal sent a wave of excitement among his fans when he announced his next Bhoot adventure Part 1: The Haunted Ship. The film marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar and also his first film in the horror genre. The preview of the movie was released a few days ago and definitely gave the audience chills, but wait until you see the newly released trailer.

Yes, Vicky’s movie trailer, Bhoot Part 1, is finally available and will definitely make you wait for the movie’s release. Vicky’s character looks quite convincing as he searches for what happened on the ship: Sea-Bird that just sailed on the shore of Juhu Mumbai beach and gets caught in it.

Bhoot Part 1: The haunted ship trailer! The search for truth by Vicky Kaushal takes a wrong turn

The trailer begins when Vicky enters the ship and experiences some spooky things. The trailer then introduces his character as the ship’s surveying officer: Sea-Bird, who wants to know how the ship arrived at the shore when there was no one on it. Vicky’s character is also seen dealing with hallucinations and we wonder what will happen to his character next.

There is also a couple shown in the trailer that gets on the boat just for fun. They also experience some paranormal activities. From what we could understand by the trailer, we believe that Vicky will be possessed by the ghost in the ship that will annoy her on several occasions.

Watch the trailer here:

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is part of a three movie franchise. Bhumi Pednekar will also have a cameo in the movie. The movie is said to be based on real events and will be released on February 21.

Bhoot: Part One: The enchanted ship is led by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who used to work as an assistant director with Shashank Khaitan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

