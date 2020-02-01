“The haters keep their mouths shut if we win”: Rashida Tlaib angry Hillary Clinton at the Sanders rally in Iowa

A rally in support of Bernie Sanders broke out in anger when a moderator named Hillary Clinton – and even the representative of Michigan, Rashida Tlaib, took part from the podium.

It came to the end of a panel discussion between Mrs. Tlaib and fellow representatives Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal. All three have subscribed to Sanders in the Democratic primary 2020.

When moderator Dionna Langford named Hillary Clinton at the end of the discussion – with the recent statement that “no one likes Sanders” – the audience started booing.

Langford then tried to calm down and said, “We’re not going boo, we’re not going boo. We’re stylish here.”

But Mrs. Tlaidb jumped in and said, “I’ll be boo. Boo,” while her fellow panel members started laughing.

1/10

Hillary Rodham Clinton as a senior at Wellesley College

Getty

2/10

Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham at Wellesley College

Getty

3/10

Hillary Rodham Employed at the House Commission for Nixon’s accusation case

Getty

4/10

American presidential candidate Bill Clinton with wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea at the Democratic National Convention

Getty

5/10

Bill and Hillary Clinton at the inaugural ball

Getty

6/10

Bill and Hillary Clinton with Barbara Bush

Getty

7/10

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, president William Jefferson Clinton their daughter Chelsea, during the first state dinner of the Clintons administration

Getty

8/10

Hillary Clinton meets 12 children in response to their letter to the president about their health problems

Getty

9/10

Nelson Mandela jokes with First Lady Hillary Clinton

Getty

10/10

Senator Hillary Rodham comforts Maren Sarkarat the conclusion of the Family Memorial Service at Ground Zero of the WTC

Getty

“You all know I can’t be quiet,” Mrs. Tlaib added. “The haters keep their mouth shut on Monday when we win.”

She later rowed back with a Twitter statement and said: “I am so incredibly in love with the movement that created our #NotMeUs campaign. This makes me protective and frustrated by attempts to reject the power and diversity of our movement.

“I know, however, what is at stake if we do not unite one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. In this case I am disappointed with the Clinton’s newest secretary allowed comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters to get the best out of me.

“All of you, my sisters on stage, and our movement deserves better.”

It happened during Mr. Sanders’ first “Caucus concert” for Monday’s Iowa Caucuses.

The event was mainly taken up with discussions on progressive issues such as climate change, but it ended with the discussion with Mrs Clinton because of her recent negative comments about Mr Sanders, in which she said: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he has nothing done. ‘

Mrs. Clinton has also refused to confirm whether she will support him and campaign if he wins the Democratic nomination.

