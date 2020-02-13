The Hakim Ziyech from Morocco becomes a member of the English club Chelsea

Moroccan international player Hakim Ziyech. / DR

Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech will join the English club Chelsea FC, the Amsterdam club reported on Thursday. “Ajax has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC on the transfer of Hakim Ziyech to the English club,” the Dutch club announced.

“Ajax has confirmed that they have accepted a compensation of 40 million euros that may be as high as 44 million euros, on the understanding that Ziyech accepts personal conditions,” wrote the BBC.

“The 26-year-old has the consciousness on the ball, is technically able to perform very difficult steps to break down compact defenses, and is also a set-piece specialist, particularly with malicious inswingers from the right side” , wrote Chelsea.

“He was a productive scorer throughout his career, with more than 100 goals for club and country,” added the English club.

For the record, Ziyech’s contract with Ajax is expected to last until 2022. The Moroccan international joined Amsterdam in 2016. He has since made 159 games with the club and scored 48 goals.